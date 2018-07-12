Duterte pressed to assert 2016 arbitration victory vs China

Protesters shout slogans during a rally at the Chinese Consulate to mark the second anniversary of the United Nations Permanent Court of Arbitration’s decision upholding the Philippines’ territorial rights in the disputed Spratlys Group of islands in the South China Sea Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Manila, Philippines. The ruling was shelved by President Rodrigo Duterte and was never recognized by China and continues instead to build military facilities on the disputed islands. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) Bullit Marquez AP