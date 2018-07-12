FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Republican candidate for Georgia Gov. Casey Cagle speaks to his supporters in Gainesville, Ga. Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Cagle beat out three other opponents in the May 22 primary after a five-man race in which they were slammed by opponents for being late to the Trump train.
GOP candidates for Georgia governor ask ‘Who can you trust?’

By BEN NADLER Associated Press

July 12, 2018 07:51 PM

ATLANTA

In a fiery debate between the two Republicans vying for Georgia governor, both candidates tried to make the race about who voters can trust when no one is looking.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp squared off Thursday evening in Atlanta.

Kemp continued to attack Cagle over a secret recording released last month in which Cagle says he backed what he called "bad public policy" for political gain.

Cagle punched back, saying that Kemp had "colluded" with former candidate Clay Tippins, who recorded the private conversation with Cagle without his knowledge and then released portions to the media.

Cagle held an early lead in the runoff, but recent polls show Kemp gaining ground.

The runoff will be decided July 24. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

