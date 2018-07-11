The Latest: Thai PM thanks people involved in cave rescue

Students pray at Maesaiprasitsart school where six out of the rescued 12 boys study as they cheer the successful rescue in the Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep within the labyrinth, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced volunteer diver and riveted people around the world. Johnson Lai AP Photo