Myanmar opens peace conference with ethnic rebels

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of the third session of the 21st Century Panglong Conference at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Suu Kyi and the country's military commander have opened the major conference with representatives of ethnic minority groups to try to reach a lasting peace after seven decades of strained relations and armed conflict. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo