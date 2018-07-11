Texas professors seek to revive campus carry law challenge

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, protesters gather on the West Mall of the University of Texas campus, in Austin, to oppose a new state law that expands the rights of concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on public college campuses and as of Aug. 1, 2016, they can carry in campus buildings. Attorneys for three University of Texas professors were set to ask a federal appeals court Wednesday, July 11, 2018, to revive their lawsuit against the law allowing people with concealed-handgun licenses to carry weapons on public campuses. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Ralph Barrera