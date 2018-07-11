China sentences veteran rights activist to 13 years' prison

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, pro-democracy activists hold pictures of Chinese activists Qin Yongmin, left, and Wu Gan outside the Chinese central government's liaison office in Hong Kong. China on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, has sentenced Qin, a veteran pro-democracy campaigner, to 13 years in prison on vaguely defined subversion charges, one day after releasing the widow of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo