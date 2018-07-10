Pennsylvania man charged with trafficking over 3,500 turtles

This Oct. 25, 2017, photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows diamondback terrapin hatchlings in the agency's custody after they were seized, before the hatchlings were released into the protected turtles' native habitat at locations in New Jersey. David Sommers, of Levittown, Pa., was indicted Tuesday, July 10, 2018, on charges of trafficking more than 3,500 protected turtles, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced, after authorities say U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents seized diamondback terrapin hatchlings from Sommers' home in October 2017 they say he poached from New Jersey coastal marshes. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)