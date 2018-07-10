Opponents sue to strike 3 Californias measure from ballot

FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, Heather Ditty, elections manager for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters, makes a quick inspection of some of the petitions turned in by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, left, that would place a ballot initiative before voters asking to split California into separate states in Sacramento, Calif. Opponents of an initiative are asking the state Supreme Court to pull the measure from the ballot. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo