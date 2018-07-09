Franklin Graham sells Trump-referencing 'PRAY FOR 45' shirts

In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Franklin Graham, the son of the Rev. Billy Graham, greets guests as Rev. Graham lies in honor after a ceremony in the Capitol, in Washington. Graham has flipped an anti-Donald Trump slogan into a T-shirt that urges his followers to pray for the 45th president. The Rev. Franklin Graham says on Facebook he was inspired to sell the “PRAY FOR 45” shirts after seeing news coverage of shirts with the slogan “IMPEACH 45.” Echoing Trump’s signature campaign motto, Graham writes: “Prayer can make America great!” Pool via AP, File Erin Schaff