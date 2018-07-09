The Latest: 2 migrants in Michigan hope to see sons Tuesday

In this photo taken on Sunday, June 17, 2018 provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. As NATO allies convene, one issue not on their formal agenda but never far from their thoughts is immigration, even though illegal border crossings are decreasing on both sides of the Atlantic. The separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border and Italy’s refusal to let shipwrecked migrants disembark in its ports illustrate the hardening positions on border control in Washington and European capitals. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)