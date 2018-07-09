Trump says he's still confident Kim will denuclearize

FILE - In this July 7, 2018 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, North Korea’s vitriolic criticism of the U.S. following a first round of nuclear negotiations went out of its way to spare one person: President Donald Trump. Andrew Harnik, Pool, File AP Photo