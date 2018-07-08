Former Gov. Ray, who helped relocate refugees to Iowa, dies

FILE - In a Jan. 12, 1982 file photo, Iowa Governor Robert Ray, left, enjoys a light moment at the Statehouse podium with Lt. Governor Terry Branstad after the Condition of the State speech. Former longtime Iowa Gov. Robert D. Ray, who helped thousands of Vietnam War refugees relocate to the state and defined Iowa’s GOP politics for years, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, according to Ray’s former chief of staff David Oman. He was 89. Bill Daniel, File AP Photo