Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Leonard Leo, outside adviser to President Donald Trump on judicial nominations; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Hutchison.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.
Comments