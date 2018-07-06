Watchdog reports on alleged Syria attack behind airstrikes

FILE - In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, a Syrian youth places breads inside his jacket as authorities distributed bread, vegetables and pasta to Douma residents, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria. The global chemical weapons watchdog says "various chlorinated organic chemicals" were found at the site of a suspected April attack in Syria. The fact-finding mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons warned on Friday, July 6, 2018 that it was too early for conclusions and "work by the team to establish the significance of these results is ongoing." Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo