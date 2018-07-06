Trump's UK trip includes palace pomp, aims to avoid protests

FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo a view of a US Presidential Cadillac in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next week will take him to a palace, a country mansion and a castle _ and keep him away from noisy protests in London. Prime Minister Theresa May's office says Trump arrives Thursday, July 12, 2018 and will attend a dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill’s birthplace. Trump will also travel to Windsor Castle for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II. PA via AP, File Steve Parsons