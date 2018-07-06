Turkish journalists sentenced for links to US-based cleric

A security guard adjusts barriers outside a court where the trial of journalists of the now-defunct Zaman newspaper on charges of aiding terror groups was held, in Istanbul, Friday, July 6, 2018. A court in Istanbul has convicted six journalists of terror-related charges, sentencing them to lengthy prison terms in a case that had heightened concerns over freedoms of expression and media. The court, however, on Friday acquitted five other journalists of the now-defunct Zaman newspaper, which was close to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for a failed coup in 2016. Gulen denies involvement. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo