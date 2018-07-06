Group apologizes for auctioning a night in Mandela's cell

FILE - In this March 27, 1998 file photo, Nelson Mandela and former US president Bill Clinton look outside from Mandela's Robben Island prison cell, in Cape Town, South Africa. On Friday, July 6, 2018, a South Africa organization, the CEO SleepOut, that was auctioning off a night in Mandela's cell, apologized and removed the event from its website after the auction raised an outcry among some in the country. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File AP Photo