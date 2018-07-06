The Latest: Court sides with fired conservative professor

FILE - In this May 2, 2016, file photo Marquette University professor John McAdams speaks at a news conference in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to rule Friday, July 6, 2018, on whether Marquette was correct to fire the conservative professor who wrote a blog post criticizing a student instructor whom he believed shut down discussion against gay marriage. McAdams sued the private Catholic school in 2016, arguing that he lost his job for exercising freedom of speech. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File Mike De Sisti