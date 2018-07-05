Hearing moved for officer charged in shooting of black teen

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Allegheny County District Attorney shows Michael Rosfeld, a police officer in East Pittsburgh, Pa., charged with criminal homicide June 27, 2018, following the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose Jr. as he fled during a traffic stop on June 19, 2018. The fatal police shooting of Rose on June 19, 2018, is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era, and it is galvanizing residents who say they’ve been frustrated for too long. (Allegheny County District Attorney via AP, File)