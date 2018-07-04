Brother of Nicaraguan leader calls for early elections

FILE - In this May, 4, 2005 file photo, former Sandinista revolution leader, Gen. Humberto Ortega, left, and the leader of the Sandinista Front of National Liberation, Daniel Ortega, right, carry the coffin of their mother Lidya Saveedra, covered with a Sandinista flag, in the Metropolitan Cathedral, Managua, Nicaragua. On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Humberto Ortega has called for his embattled brother, President Daniel Ortega to move up elections to avoid more bloodshed. Humberto Ortega served as head of Nicaragua's army until 1994 and he has criticized his brother's consolidation of power. Ariel Leon, File AP Photo