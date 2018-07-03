What's a retired justice to do? Former justices show the way

FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy testifies before a House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. For more than 30 years Kennedy has lived by the Supreme Court’s predictable calendar: hearing new cases beginning on the first Monday in October, arguments starting at 10 a.m. and near-weekly conferences with colleagues until the court adjourns in June. Soon, he’ll have no fixed schedule.. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo