White House tweets draw ire over their political content

FILe - In this June 30, 2018, file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Rally Against Separation in Boston. The White House is using its official Twitter handle to target Democratic lawmakers who have criticized President Donald Trump's immigration policies, drawing complaints that government resources are being used to undercut potential 2020 rivals. The White House handle falsely accused California Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday of "supporting the animals of MS-13" and erroneously said Warren was "supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims" over the border. Winslow Townson, File AP Photo