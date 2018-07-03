Rhode Island liberals blast Dems for backing Trump supporter

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. State Democrats endorsed a Donald Trump-voting male candidate over Walsh in late June, 2018, who is known for championing liberal causes in a district voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton for president. Steven Senne, File AP Photo