The Latest: Thai navy SEALs say soccer team healthy

Australian Federal Police and Defense Force personnel talk to a Thai rescuer, right, before diving after the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found alive, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The 12 boys and soccer coach found after 10 days are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food, officials said Tuesday, though it is not known when they will be able to go home. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo