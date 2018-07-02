California high court: Yelp can't be ordered to remove posts

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York. A divided California Supreme Court has ruled that online review site Yelp.com cannot be ordered to remove posts against a San Francisco law firm that a judge determined were defamatory. The 4-3 ruling on Monday, July 2, 2018, came in a closely watched case that internet companies warned could be used to silence online speech. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo