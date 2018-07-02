Paul: Man threatened to attack him and his family with ax

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Paul says he and his family were targeted by someone threatening to attack them with an ax. Paul told reporters Monday in his home state of Kentucky that Capitol Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect. Then in a tweet, Paul thanked Capitol Police for arresting the suspect. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo