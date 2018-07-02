Even in GOP bastion Kansas, 2 congressional seats in play

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., speaks with reporters before a town hall meeting in the Olathe, Kan. Competitive races for two of Kansas' four U.S. House seats are making Republicans sweat to keep their all-GOP delegation. Incumbent Yoder is destined to be a target in the 3rd District after Trump narrowly lost its Kansas City-area urban neighborhoods and comfortable-to-posh suburbs. John Hanna, File AP Photo