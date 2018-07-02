Spain: 160 more migrants recued in Straight of Gibraltar

Members of Lifeline's crew stage a protest outside the tribunal as Claus-Peter Reisch, the German captain of Lifeline, a private ship that rescues migrants, attends an arraignment hearing in Valletta, Malta's capital, Monday, July 2, 2018. The Lifeline rescued 234 migrants in waters off Libya, then headed to Malta after Italy refused entrance to the ship. Reisch was charged with using the boat in Maltese waters without proper registration or license. The phrase "Rescue ships blocked 400 dead" apparently referred to the many migrants who are believed to have drowned in recent days off Libya. str AP Photo