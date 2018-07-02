Philippine city mayor gunned down during flag-raising event

In this photo taken Monday, July 18, 2016, Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili, addresses city government officials and employees during flag-raising rites at the city's gymnasium at Tanauan City, Batangas province south of Manila, Philippines. On Monday, July 2, 2018, Philippine police say Halili, who became known for parading drug suspects in public but also alleged to have drug ties himself was shot to death during a flag-raising ceremony in front of horrified employees. Bullit Marquez AP Photo