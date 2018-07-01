The Latest: 9 detained after reaching Malta in motorboat

Inflatable dinghies and tires used as floats by migrants are seen at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibraltar, Friday, June 29, 2018. European Union leaders declared victory Friday, claiming to have set aside major differences over how best to handle migrant arrivals as they commissioned new plans to screen people in North Africa for eligibility to enter Europe. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo