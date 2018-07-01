Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade 'hostility'

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, are shown during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate battle over Donald Trump's new Supreme Court nominee is off to a fiery start _ even before the president makes his choice. Republican and Democratic leaders traded accusations and barbed comments Thursday on the new vacancy, abortion rights and the debate to come. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo