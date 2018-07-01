Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border underscores the outsized role immigration will play in the midterms of this border state. Both Democrats and Republicans think the issue can propel them to victory in Arizona, a state with a large percentage of residents born abroad. Matt York, file AP Photo