Italy's right-wing leader wants to unite national movements

Matteo Salvini holds a rosary on stage during the traditional League party rally in Pontida, northern Italy, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Italian Interior Minister, and right-wing League Leader Matteo Salvini has vowed that no more humanitarian groups' rescue boats will dock in Italy, where in recent years, private rescue vessels have brought many of the hundreds of thousands of migrants saved from smugglers' boats. Luca Bruno AP Photo