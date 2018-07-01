Teen's police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protesting the fatal police shooting of Antwon Rose Jr. cross the Roberto Clemente Bridge during an evening rush hour march that began in downtown Pittsburgh. The fatal police shooting of Rose as he fled during a traffic stop on June 19, is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era, and it is galvanizing residents who say they’ve been frustrated for too long. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo