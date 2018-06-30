California college security specialist killed, suspect shot

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. John Corina addresses the media after Pomona and campus police shot and killed a suspect connected to the stabbing death of a Cal Poly Pomona public security specialist, at the John T. Lyle Center at Cal Poly Pomona in Pomona, Calif., Friday, June 29, 2018. The names of the two men who died haven't been released but Corina says witnesses told authorities the suspect was a campus custodian. The Press-Enterprise via AP James Carbone