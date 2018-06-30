For cannabis legalization in New England, it's a slow burn

FILE - In this In this Dec. 17 2017 file photo, Julian Clark, of Westerly, R.I., smells a strain of marijuana flowers called "Cookie Pebbles," at a trade show in Worcester, Mass. Three New England states legalized recreational marijuana, but there is still no place to buy pot legally in the region. Sunday, July 1, 2018, had been the target date to open pot shops in Massachusetts, but no retail licenses have yet been awarded. Possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana becomes legal in Vermont that day, but the law has no provisions for retail sales. Pot shops aren't expected in Maine until 2019 at earliest. Steven Senne, File AP Photo