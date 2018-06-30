Some Democrats with eye on 2020: 'Abolish ICE'

In this June 28, 2018 photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., joins activists at the Supreme Court as President Donald Trump prepares to choose a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, in Washington. Several prominent Democrats who are mulling a bid for the White House in 2020 sought to bolster their progressive credentials this week by calling for major changes to immigration enforcement, with some pressing for the outright abolition of the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, has “become a deportation force.” J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo