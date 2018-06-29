Supreme Court to review Crow elk hunting rights in Wyoming

FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 17, 2015, Clayvin Herrera, right, a game warden for the Crow Tribe, and fellow tribe member Ronnie Fisher, are shown on the Crow Reservation in northern Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court will review a case in which Herrera, a Crow tribal member and former game warden from Montana is asserting his treaty right to hunt elk in the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming. The Billings Gazette reports the high court agreed Thursday, June 28, 2018, to review Herrera's case, who was found guilty of killing an elk Wyoming in January 2014. The Billings Gazette via AP,File James Woodcock