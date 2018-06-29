Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, from Guatemala, holds her son, Pedro, as she waits for her brother to cross the street in Homestead, Fla., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. She came to the U.S. to help her family and ended up having it torn apart instead. Martin carried her infant son from Mexico into the U.S. in May, fleeing what she said were threats from violent local gangsters demanding money in their hometown in northwestern Guatemala. Her husband followed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter. All were caught by the Border Patrol. Brynn Anderson AP Photo