Man accused of deadly hoax call in Kansas faces arraignment

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss, who is accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Wichita, Kan., in December 2017 is set for arraignment Friday, June 29, 2018. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Bo Rader