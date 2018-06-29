Russian opposition leader Navalny's brother freed from jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, hugs his brother Oleg Navalny, center, after he was released from prison as Oleg's wife Viktoria smiles in Naryshkino, Orel region, 380 kilometers (237 miles) south of Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 29, 2018. Oleg Navalny was released from prison after being imprisoned in 2014 on fraud charges. Dmitry Serebryakov AP Photo