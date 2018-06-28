At least 1,198 Iowa primary voters didn't show IDs

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate collects ballots during Iowa's Electoral College vote at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Nearly 1 percent of voters in Iowa's largest counties did not show identifications during the June 5 primary, an early sign that the new voter ID law could have some impact when it takes full effect next year. As part of a gradual rollout of the ID requirements, voters without them in 2018 are being allowed to sign an "Oath of Identification" attesting that they are who they say they are. Pate has argued that the identification requirements will improve the integrity of elections. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo