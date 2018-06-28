Florida families form advocacy group 'Stand With Parkland'

Manuel Oliver, father of slain Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Joaquin Oliver, speaks, at a launch party for "Road to Change," the statewide tour by student activists from Stoneman Douglas, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. The students hope to get young people, registered, and motivated to vote before the mid-term elections. Oliver plans to ride his motorcycle behind the bus in support when it leaves for Naples, Fla., Monday. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo