UK committee says Brits knew of US prisoner mistreatment

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 18, 2013, Protesters depicting detainees of the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, stage a demonstration outside the US embassy in central London. The U.K. Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee released a report Thursday June 28, 2018, saying that it is beyond doubt that British intelligence agencies knew the United States was mistreating people detained after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and that "more could have been done" by authorities to attempt to influence American behavior. Lefteris Pitarakis, FILE AP Photo