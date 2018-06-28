US envoy urges Pakistan to stop protecting terrorists

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, talks with U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster while they try their hands on making Indian bread during their visit to a Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, a Sikh temple, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Nikki Haley offered inter-faith prayers in New Delhi on Thursday, visiting a Sikh shrine, a Hindu temple, a Jain temple, a Church and a Muslim mosque in the old, walled area of the Indian capital. The United States on Wednesday announced postponement of a high-level dialogue with India scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C., without assigning any reasons even as its ambassador to the United Nations met with top Indian leaders in New Delhi to step up ties in various fields. Manish Swarup AP Photo