Gorsuch shows how much 1 vote matters on Supreme court

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks about civility and professionalism in the practice of law at an American Inns of Court event in Washington. Gorsuch’s role in his first full term on the Supreme Court offers a striking illustration of the difference a single justice can make, and why both sides are gearing up for a titanic fight over replacing retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File AP Photo