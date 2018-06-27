Court: Arizona lawmaker kicked out amid #MeToo can run again

The Arizona Supreme Court says a former state lawmaker who became the first kicked out of his seat since the #MeToo movement started can run for state Senate.
The justices ruled Wednesday that Don Shooter's name can appear on the ballot in the Aug. 28 Republican primary because it appears he's still a resident of the district he wants to represent.
An opponent, Brent Backus, had filed a legal challenge earlier this month saying Shooter doesn't live at an address in the southern Arizona city of Yuma as he claims.
The state House expelled Shooter in February after investigators concluded that he sexually harassed at least seven women, including fellow lawmakers.
Shooter previously represented a district that includes parts of Yuma and Phoenix.
Comments