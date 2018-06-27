Officials: DHS requests 12,000 beds to detain families

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2014, file photo, cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has formally requested space for up to 12,000 beds at a military base to detain families caught crossing the border illegally, two Trump administration officials said Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The facility will be housed at a military base, but it's not clear yet which one. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that two bases had been identified to house migrants: Goodfellow Air Force Base near San Angelo, Texas, and Fort Bliss. Juan Carlos Llorca, File AP Photo