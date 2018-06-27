Furious final day of campaigning before Mexico's elections

From left to right: masks representing Mexican presidential candidates Jose Antonio Meade, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Ricardo Anaya, center, of the left-right coalition Forward for Mexico, and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the Morena party are for sale at a local market in Mexico City, Monday, June 25, 2018. Mexico's four presidential candidates are holding their last weekend of campaigning before the country's July 1 elections. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo