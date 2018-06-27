UN's highest court begins hearing Qatar lawsuit against UAE

In this May 5, 2018 photo, a giant image of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, adorns a tower in Doha, Qatar. The United Nations' highest court on Wednesday June 27, 2018, began hearing a lawsuit by Qatar accusing the United Arab Emirates of "discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens" amid a yearlong boycott by four Arab nations. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo